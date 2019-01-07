Tile wants to put its gadget-finding tech in all of your Bluetooth devices

Tile – the company best known for its smart tags that help you find misplaced wallets and keys – today announced a partnership with several Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chipmakers which will see its gadget-tracking technology enabled at the chip level.

Electronics manufacturers can then enable Tile as a feature on their products without any further engineering effort.

To bring this to life, the company has partnered with several of the leading BLE chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Toshiba, Silicon Labs, and Dialog.

During 2018, Tile’s tracking technology made modest inroads into the consumer hardware space, and found its way into Skullcandy’s noise-cancelling Venue headphones (which we reviewed and liked), as well as Bose’s premium SoundSport wireless headphones.

The coming year will see further devices released with Tile baked-in, including audio products from Sennheiser, Sol Republic, Plantronics, and Anker. Beyond the audio world, Tile is also teaming up with companies in the lucrative healthcare sector.

I can’t count the amount of times I’ve lost an all-important gadget right before a long trip. While I’m a big fan of Tile’s tracking tiles (I have one permanently affixed to my keys), I’m more excited about the prospect of its core technology featuring on all of my gadgets – from headphones to power banks, and beyond.

