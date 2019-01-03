Wicked Audio launches bonkers speaker/wireless headphone hybrid at CES

Wicked Audio today announced a swathe of new audio products. The most interesting of which is arguably the Wicked Audio Syver — an AirPod-style wireless earphone/travel speaker hybrid.

The Syver has an unusual capsule design. The top of the speaker flips open to expose the charging case, which houses the wireless earphones. According to Wicked Audio, the Syver comes with a decent IP65 rating, which means that it’s dustproof and water resistant. That’s probably helpful, considering the company is explicitly marketing the product at “travelers and adventure junkies.”

Sadly, that’s all we know about it. The company hasn’t unveiled concrete specs about, say, battery performance or audio capabilities. I imagine that’ll become clear closer to the launch date in Spring 2019, when it’ll retail for $99.99.

This isn’t the only product that Wicked Audio announced today – although it’s certainly the most interesting. I’m interested to see how it works in real life. As someone who frequently travels with both wireless headphones and a bluetooth speaker, it’d be fun to see how these two items could converge into one.

In addition to the Syver, the company announced the Gnar – a budget wireless earbud that’ll retail for $59.99; the Portal – a neck-lock style Bluetooth headphones with an MSRP for $24.99; and the Dunmore – a premium wireless earbud with a powerbank-capable charging case with a $99.99 pricetag.

As with the Syver, these are expected to land in Spring 2019. Wicked Audio plans to showcase them at the CES show next week in Las Vegas.