Day 7 of TNW’s Advent Deals: Sennheiser headphones, a speaker, and a pocket printer

If you don’t know Massdrop, it’s a retail site that works with its users to make products they want. The items are exclusive to Massdrop and are offered at a lower price than comparable hardware you’d expect to see elsewhere.

So, today we have a wonderful deal for you – a pair of Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones.

They’re are based on Sennheiser’s classic HD 580 cans, but with a few updates. The HD 58X feature Sennheiser’s new 150-ohm drivers (which deliver better sound from devices like phones), have velour earpads, and use a detachable cable.

Just so you’re aware – because they have an open-back design, they’re more suitable for listening in quiet environments. These won’t be ideal for a train commute, for example.

For only $150, you won’t be disappointed with these headphones.

Price: ~$150

Massdrop

If you want a powerful, portable bluetooth speaker, then you might’ve found your match.

The JBL Flip 4 is rated as IPX7 waterproof (meaning you can submerge it), can play music for 12 hours (with a 3000mAh rechargeable battery), and can connect to two devices simultaneously.

Yep, this is one helluva solid speaker.

Price: ~$80

JBL

I tell you, there’s something magical about having a pocket-sized device that can print photos on the go. Goddamn it’s cool.

The HP Sprocket connects to you smartphone and tablet via bluetooth and lets the user print off photos. Oh, and it’s only the size of a normal phone.

This will be a breathtaking present for your beloved. Or for you. Maybe just get it for you.

Price: ~$100

HP

