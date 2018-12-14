Day 3 of TNW’s Advent Deals: Sennheiser headphones, a laptop, and a smartwatch

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the next 12 days, we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. You can thank us later.

If you’re interested, here are the deals from days one and two. Enough about the past though, let’s get into this!

On the third day of TNW’s advent, the lovely team gave to me…

If you’re unfamiliar with Massdrop, it’s a site that sells gear in an interesting way. Rather than people simply buying an item and the company shipping it, people effectively pool their money together to buy the product in bulk. This means that you can get highly discounted prices on high-end gear.

What do we have on offer? A revision of Sennheiser’s beloved HD 650 headphones. Namely, the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX.

The HD 650 retail for around $500, but in this deal you can get this slightly modified (in a good way) pair for only $200. It’s one hell of a deal if you’re in the market for a pair of wonderful sounding, open back headphones.

You can find more info about them here.

Price: ~$200

Massdrop

Say hello to the Withings Steel HR Sport Black smartwatch. It’s a thing of beauty.

If other fitness trackers look a bit too dull for your liking, then you should definitely consider this this Withings device. It features a heart monitor, can track a range of sports, and has GPS.

At $270 it’s not a cheap buy, but it might be an ideal present for someone special in your life. Or just for you. You totally deserve it.

Price: ~$270

Withings

Headphones or fitness trackers aren’t your thing? Don’t worry, we’ve got a terrific final deal for you: a hefty amount of cash off a Dell Vostro laptop.

Maybe a member of your family needs a new laptop? Or maybe you need one for your business? In that case, the Vostro 15 5000 could be right down your alley.

The basic model comes with 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, and a 7th Generation Intel i5-7200U processor. And even better than that? It’ll only set you back $499. What a time to be alive.

Price: $499

Dell

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue. There is one sponsored item on this list: the Massdrop x Sennheiser headphones