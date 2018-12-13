Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will reportedly launch on February 20 and cost up to $1,765

Gizmodo UK reports that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, will arrive on February 20 next year, ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona that month.

That’s pretty much in line with previous rumors we’d heard last month about Samsung’s 10th anniversary model.

The range is said to include a 5.8-inch S10 Lite – aka the Beyond 0 – with a flat screen instead of a curved one, a standard S10 measuring 6.1 inches, and an S10 Plus at 6.4 inches. Here are the expected prices:

S10 Lite: £699 ($881)

S10 with 128GB storage: £799 ($1,007)

S10 with 512GB storage: £999 ($1,260)

S10+ with 128GB storage: £899 ($1,134)

S10+ with 512GB storage: £1,099 ($1,386)

S10+ with 1TB storage: £1,399 ($1,765)

That last one is bonkers, and it’s hard to imagine why you’d want that much space on your phone. In any case, there’s a chance that it might be a special edition of some sort, and it could be the 6.7-inch device with six cameras and 5G support that The Wall Street Journal told us about.

The other models are believed to be equipped with three-camera systems, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, and Samsung’s new One UI software layer atop Android Pie. They’ll also feature a punch-hole front camera instead of a notch, similar to the ones we’ve seen on the recent Samsung Galaxy A8s for China, and Honor’s new View20.

Credit: Samsung China Samsung’s Galaxy A8s is the first phone with a punch-hole front camera

2019 will be a big year for Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, what with its big anniversary and all, and a less-than-stellar 2018 to recover from. Expect to see a couple more rumors do the rounds before Samsung spills the beans about its upcoming devices on its own.