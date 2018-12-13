LG will unveil world’s lightest 17-inch laptop at CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held annually at Las Vegas is just a few weeks away and announcements have started to roll-in. LG announced today that it’ll unveil the world’s lightest 17-inch laptop – the Gram 17 – at CES. The laptop just weighs 1,340 grams as compared other laptops of the same class which weighs 2,000 grams or more.

The company claims that it managed to cram in a 17-inch display in a 15.6-inch laptop class body. The laptop will feature Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) class screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a wider 16:10 aspect ratio. The specs indicate that the screen will great for video streaming, gaming, and document editing.

Here’s a rundown of what else is under the super-light chassis:

Screen : 17-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 resolution

: Processor: Intel 8th Gen Intel Core processor

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8/16GB RAM

8/16GB RAM Internal storage: 256/512GB

256/512GB Battery: 72Wh (19.5 hours approx as per the company)

Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt 3 Option), USB 3.1 x 3, Dual Mic, HDMI, microSD, HP/Mic Out (Combo)

LG says that the laptop is designed with MIL-STD-810G durability standard, making it shock, temperature, and dust resistant. The company has included a fingerprint sensor as well for authentication. Additionally, the device has DTS Headphone X technology to enhance your audio experience.

You can learn more about the announcement here. CES will start from January 8 and we’ll be present at the event to cover it. Stay tuned to Plugged for updates.