Day 1 of TNW’s Advent Deals: laser tag, wireless, and DNA

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the next twelve days we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. Thank us later.

On the first day of TNW’s advent, the lovely team gave to me…

Mint Mobile offers an easy way to get wireless service on your phone in the US and the company is currently running an offer you’re gonna love.

For only $20, you can get three months of wireless service. Yep, you get 5GB of 4G LTE data each month, and unlimited talk and text. It also includes free shipping, so your SIM card will be on its way to you quickly. What’s better than that?

Hurry though, the offer is only available for a limited time! Find more information about it here.

Price: $20

Mint Mobile

Need a gift that’s a little bit different? That’ll get people to really think about themselves? Then have a look at a Helix DNA discovery kit.

The pack includes everything you need to find out more about your genetic make-up and ancestry. It’s a perfect present for almost anyone in your life – especially with $30 off.

Price: ~$50

Helix

Laser tag rocks. That’s a fact. A stone-cold fact.

Now just imagine if you picked up this set of four laser tag kits, gave them out to your family, and had a riotous Christmas time. Just imagine it. What a wonderful time of the year, indeed.

Even better, these badboys have a huge $135 discount if you use the code “LASER4.”

So what are you waiting for? Go and grab yourself the gift that’ll change the whole holiday season.

Price: ~$65 with the coupon “LASER4”

Best Choice Products

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue. There is one sponsored product on this list: the Mint Mobile wireless deal.