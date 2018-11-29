Gadgets for humans

Report: Microsoft is planning a modular Surface monitor and PC for 2020

And it may be considering AMD processors as well

Ever since Microsoft announced the Surface Studio back in 2016, fans have had one question: Why not release the monitor separately? After all, the computer’s guts weren’t anything particularly impressive – outdated even when they were released in fact – and pretty much all of the innovation was in the gorgeous display.

It turns out Microsoft is apparently planning on doing just that, but you’ll have to wait a while. In Beneath a Surface, a book by Brad Sams detailing the story behind Microsoft’s PC hardware, the author claims the company will release a Surface Monitor “in the 2020 timeframe.”

Panos Panay had previously hinted to The Verge that future Surface PC’s may be more modular – you can already swap out processing units on the Surface Hub 2 – and Microsoft has already filed patents for a modular Surface PC. At this point, it seems a matter of when, not if.

Still, it’s nice to see some corroboration. There are other fascinating tidbits from the book, according to The Verge:

  • Microsoft is still working on the Project Andromeda foldable Surface, although it’s now larger than before
  • The company is planning an “ambient-computing” device under the Surface brand.
  • Microsoft is looking into AMD as a potential alternative as Intel has repeatedly delayed its 10nm processors. An AMD Surface laptop could launch next year.

It sounds like a lot is yet to come for Microsoft’s Surface family. If you want to check out the book yourself, the ebook costs nine bucks at Amazon.

