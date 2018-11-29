Nubia’s new gaming phone gets shoulder buttons and 10GB RAM

Chinese hardware maker Nubia is pushing further into the gaming phone arena with its new Red Magic Mars handset, which has arguably the most powerful internal specs available on in the Android universe today.

That includes a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 256GB of onboard storage and 10GB RAM on the top-end variant, and an ICE dual heat pipe and convection cooling system.

The Red Magic Mars’ top-end model gets 10GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Camo finish

There are a couple more neat features that should appeal to gamers: two touch-sensitive shoulder buttons on the side of the phone, a dedicated motor for haptic feedback in games, and stereo speakers with Dolby DTS 7.1 surround sound.

The 6-inch Full HD+ device also comes with a single 16-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a large 3,800mAh battery that charges via USB-C. And yes, there’s a headphone jack.

As with the original Red Magic, there’s an RGB light strip on the rear panel for that ‘gaming hardware’ look; you can pick from Meteorite Black and Flame Red colorways, or opt for the Camo finish on the top-end model. Nubia is also selling joysticks that you can attach to the phone for folks who like mashing physical buttons.

It’s worth noting that the Red Magic Mars isn’t the only device with an unnecessary insane 10GB of RAM; two slider phones from China, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 and the Oppo Find X, have variants on the way with more memory than you’ll know what to do with.

The bad news? It looks like the Red Magic Mars is only available in China for now. We’ve contacted Nubia to ask about global availability and will update this post when we learn more. The device goes on sale in China on December 7, with the 6GB/64GB option priced at 2,699 yuan ($390), the 8GB/128GB variant at 3,199 yuan ($460), and the 10GB/256GB model with a Camo finish at 3,999 yuan ($575).

Via GSMArena and Engadget