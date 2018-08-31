Qualcomm’s new aptX Adaptive codec promises better sounding lag-free Bluetooth audio

Good news for fans of wireless audio gear: Qualcomm has unveiled its new aptX Adaptive codec, which promises support for high-quality audio content, as well as improved performance over Bluetooth.

It essentially combines the strengths of its previously released codecs, which means that it can deliver 24-bit audio (as opposed to 16-bit, like the original aptX and Low Latency codecs), and also reduces delays in transmission so your audio and video is perfectly in sync.

In addition, it can also adjust performance on-the-fly for the best possible experience depending on things like external interference with the RF signal between your headphones/speakers and your audio source.

The new tech should become available in September and incorporated into Bluetooth 5.0, at which point manufacturers can start integrating it into headphones, and speakers. The necessary encoder will roll out to Android by the end of the year, after which hardware brands can roll out updates for their phones and tablets – so you’ll be able to enjoy aptX Adaptive’s magic without having to buy new mobile devices.

Find out more about the new codec on this page.