Welcome to Haiku Review, a feature where we review gear and gadgets using the Japanese poetry form.

This time round, we’re looking at the UE BOOM 2, a portable bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears.

This, friends, is my own, personal, and beloved UE BOOM 2

Here we go:

Small, three-sixty sound

Loud, clear, tough and waterproof,

I shower with it

Stay tuned for more poetic breakdowns of popular products.