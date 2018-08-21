We played a symphony on bluetooth speakers instead of reviewing them like normal people

I once dreamt of playing music for a living, but – as is the case with many people – my ambition outstripped my drive. And, you know, talent.

Thankfully though, technology has my back.

With smartphones and bluetooth speakers, it’s like everyone’s been gifted with a basic musical ability – all without the need for boring things like skills or technique or expertise.

So, with the launch of Plugged – our new sub-brand focusing on gear and gadgets – it seemed like an ideal time to stretch our musical muscles.

In other words, do our own rendition of “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” – also known as the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey – using only our phones and a range of bluetooth speakers. Because, you know, how else are you meant to review them?

Watch the whole thing above (or on YouTube itself here).

If you’re interested in any of the speakers used in the video, you can find more information below.

Full reviews:

Links:

