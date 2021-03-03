These fun STEM learning kits will get the kids busy for hours while you’re on Zoom calls

TLDR: These cool STEM learning kits for kits will have them building a whole array of neat gadgets, robots, art, and more.

Since it’s too cold for kids to go outside right now, that means lots of hours cooped up inside the house. And after basically a year of kids being cooped up inside the house, we’re sure the novelty wore thin a long, long time ago.

Parents, you’ve got to keep ‘em engaged in something or they’ll overrun you and tear you apart. Thankfully, we’ve got some ideas. Right now, you can pick up any of these four cool STEM learning project sets and keep their fertile young minds buzzing like an engine.

The more time spent engrossed in these engaging kits packed with all kinds of science learning and fun, the less time they’ll have to drive you up the walls. And at discounts up to 34 percent off, it’s a small price to pay.

1. The Best Seller Bundle: Robotic Art and Coding Kits

This collection brings together two of Twin Science’s most popular STEM kits, including both the Robotic Art Kit and the Coding Kit. In the Robotic Art collection, kids 5 to 8 get to cross their natural creativity with tech, using a power source, a fan, and other mechanical pieces with materials like paints and markets to create their own cool spin art and other projects. Or they can use the pieces to build stuff like a confetti machine or their own mini vacuum cleaner.

Meanwhile, the Coding Kit for kids ages 9 to 12 offers a fun, yet educational introduction to basic computer programming. Using these various projects, children can write code that controls a robot that they build, all out of electronic building blocks and craft materials. If you’d like to see your kid build and programming their own playable banana organ, this is definitely your jam.

2. The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic and Curiosity Kits

In addition to the Robotic Art Kit, the STEM Starter collection also includes the Curiosity Kit. This package for kids from 7 to 10 is all geared around an interest in robotics, featuring projects that challenge kids to build their own smart security system to guard their piggy bank, a proximity sensor to use on their toy car, a proto-telegraph machine for learning Morse code and more.

3. Introduction to Coding Bundle: Curiosity and Coding Kits

But, hey! What if you want just the stuff in the Curiosity Kit and the Coding Kit instead? No problem — there’s a bundle for both of those project sets together too.

4. Spencer DIY Voice Assistant

Meet Spencer, a kid-version of Alexa that a child 11 and older can actually build for themself. This DIY voice assistant presses kids to learn about soldering, microcomputers, electronics, LED grids, sound processing, and even coding while they put it together. But once they’re done, Spencer can give you the weather, tell a joke, sing a song, set an alarm, or even show animations. It’s enough to give any kid confidence in their first brush with true gadget making.

