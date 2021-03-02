SEO tools like SEONIFY help unlock the mystery of Google’s search rankings

TLDR: With the SEONIFY SEO Tools and Visitor Analytics tools, website managers can both increase site traffic and form a better upstanding of those who engage with their pages.

Understanding the intricacies of Google search algorithms are a lot like watching the tide roll in. It’s unpredictable. It’s constantly shifting. And everything you know and see is only defined by everything you don’t know and don’t see.

Earlier this month, Google’s own internal search guru John Mueller dropped a few pearls during his Google Search Central SEO hangouts. He told attendees the total number of backlinks don’t matter, that attaching audio to a text based page doesn’t matter, and shorter domain names don’t matter.

But what does matter when trying to improve your SEO ranking? Well, that’s the secret sauce, isn’t it? And a tool like the SEONIFY SEO Tools and Visitor Analytics suite ($29.99, 57 percent off, from TNW Deals) can go a long way toward offering some definition to all that ambiguity.

SEONIFY unleashes a whole fleet of professional SEO tools and analytics — over 70, to be exact — all aimed at helping site owners bring more traffic and brands to better understand their customers.

If you’re having trouble locking on to Google-rich keywords, the SEO optimization tools here including link and keyword position analysis, auto keyword suggestions, and page status checks allow users to analyze thousands of keywords on an unlimited number of sites. Armed with this knowledge, these tools can help a site chart a course to SEO victory — and the top of the Google search rankings.

In addition to a handful of web analytics tools, there are also a host of features as part of this package to help a site owner find out more about their customer and their behaviors than ever before.

From average stay times to top referrers to new and repeat visitor patterns, users can track a customer’s path through their site and develop informed conclusions about what their users really want.

SEONIFY offers detailed daily reports with stats on all your activity as well as those of your competitors, all in from a system that’s incredibly easy to use. Just copy and paste some code into your website and you’re set.

The SEONIFY SEO Tools and Visitor Analytics collection is regularly $69 for a lifetime subscription, but right now, users can get all that deep knowledge for more than half off, just $29.99 while this deal lasts.

