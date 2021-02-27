The UI and UX work together in this nine-course training package to make you a web design pro

TLDR: From creating brilliant user interfaces to understanding user experience needs, The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle is how you build a website or app the right way.

There’s little more critical to all of web development than the ultimate experience a user has engaging with that app or site. Considering that importance, it’s always a little strange when developers all too often fall into the trap of forgetting that humans will one day have to navigate the system they’re now intricately building.

Use all the cutting edge design elements and exotic architecture you like, but if it potentially discourages users from engaging with your project, it’s on a fast track to failure.

Creators can make sure that user interface and user experience issues are in total alignment with the training in The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

The package is a deep dive into the ways that form and function can meld together seamlessly. Over nine courses, instructor and digital entrepreneur Juan Galvan covers everything from web design to sales funnels and business development to help both sides of the creative brain work hand in hand to produce products people want.

The package begins with a pair of courses introducing students to the hard tech and soft artsy sides of web creation. Introduction to the Web Industry explores the phases of web development, team roles and responsibilities, and successful project management frameworks. Meanwhile, The Foundations of Graphic Design delve into the art of web development, including practical hands-on work with the psychology of color, fonts and icons, basic graphic design software tools and more.

Next, a handful of courses turn hard into the dynamics of UI and UX, examining the customer journey and behavioral psychology and influence that drive UX creation, as well as the user interface pieces proven to work for designing everything from landing pages and websites to mobile apps. There’s even a course here in how to launch a career as a UI and UX expert.

This training is rounded out with a collection of courses getting into some of the hardcore business realities of design work from creating highly profitable sales funnels to business development tactics right up to the steps for building your own profitable web design agency.

All the training in The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle is a $1,800 value, but right now, it’s all available and hundreds off the regular price, down to only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

