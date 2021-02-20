The DUEX Pro turns your laptop into that sweet dual monitor setup you had back at the office

TLDR: The DUEX Pro is an ultra-efficient and ultra-portable second monitor for use with your laptop to achieve to the same dual screen productivity effect you get from your desktop.

Almost a year after many said an unexpected goodbye to their offices at work, there are a lot of those workers still trying to get their day to day productivity back to its former glory. Working from a desk at home, even with some of the extra adjustments made in the meantime, don’t exactly make up for everything you don’t get from being in the office every day.

Like that sweet double monitor setup, right?

We sympathize. We also understand — because a dual monitor display isn’t just cool, it’s also a real efficiency booster.

And that doesn’t just mean for those working off a desktop either. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor ($180, originally $249, from TNW Deals) brings the extra monitor productivity burst for those working with a laptop, all in a compact and attractive package that more than gets the job done.

The brainchild of two MIT students who raised $1 million in funding from Indiegogo investors, the DUEX uses magnets to adhere easily right to the back of your current laptop’s screen. With a gentle pull, you just slide out the DUEX, adjust it to your favored angle, and with the simple USB connector between monitor and laptop, you’ve now got a fully functional 1080p resolution second screen.

In addition to expanding your workspace across both monitors, the DUEX can also be flipped around up to 270 degrees into presentation mode. When it’s turned around, it becomes a brilliant presentation monitor, so you can serve information, show videos and more to an audience.

Perfectly sized to fit with most standard laptops, the DUEX weighs less than 2 lbs. So when it’s not in use, users can just slide it back in place behind your primary laptop monitor and it stays safely protected, even when you’re on the go.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor retails for $249, but when you enter the code SAVEDUEXPRO during checkout, you can save a healthy $69 off the price. That brings your final cost down to only $180.

Prices are subject to change.