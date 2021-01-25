Fintech may end up the real buzzword of 2021. Here’s your chance to get in on the ground floor

TLDR: The Ultimate Fintech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle explains the revolution in financial services happening around the globe right now — and how you can join in.

If you aren’t all that familiar with the term Fintech yet, you might want to address that deficiency. Because after a mostly stellar year for many companies applying new technology to financial businesses, even in the teeth of the pandemic, investors are dumping millions into growing and developing more tech-driven financial services operations in 2021.

It’s a booming industry. And with the training found in The Ultimate Fintech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you’ll not only understand how tech is changing how the world does finance, but how you can also make some serious cash for yourself as well.

Across eight one-hour courses, even those who haven’t been keeping up with the changes and innovations in money management will get a clearer picture of the future for this thriving sector.

Cryptocurrencies are right at the heart of many of these big changes — and the Blockchain Essentials and Intro to Blockchain courses guide students through an understanding of what blockchaining is, how it’s done, and even the core element of blockchaining that could make it a complete world redefining technology.

You can follow up that training with a chaser in the Intro to Stablecoin course, which offers background on a new version of traditional bitcoin that could make it more immune to the wild fluctuations of the cryptocurrency market of the past few years.

Next, students explore the impact of tech innovations on insurance providers and customers in Into to InsurTech, how it’s reshaping foreign investing in Alternative Lending: Emerging Markets; and even how you can use this background to get your own thing off the ground in Intro to Startups.

Finally, Intro to Robo-Advisors examines how customers can use online, automated, algorithm-based financial services; and AI in FinTech for more on what thinking computers could and currently are doing to change everything for investors in 2021 and beyond.

