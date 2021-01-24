Winning the web means winning Google searches. This $29 SEO training can get it done

TLDR: The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle can turn you into an SEO expert with tips and tactics for putting your brand at the top of those valuable Google search results.

If you have any responsibility for a brand or play any role in marketing, then you know about search engine optimization (SEO). And you probably know that deft use of SEO practices can draw a straight line from you and your product to heightened web exposure and higher sales.

Google drives over 2.5 trillion web searches a year and controls over 86 percent of the search engine market. And the top ranked item in any Google search gets clicked almost a third of the time. But how do you know which of the more than 200 factors Google algorithms use to rank sites and site content are the most important for you and your brand?

The training in The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle ($29, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) is a great place to start, including an overview of all the key elements that can push a brand and a business to the top of a customer’s search results.

From these 10 courses, students can build their own road map to search success, incorporating all the most proven tactics for crafting content that gets attention and establishes brand leadership on the web.

The first half of this collection dives right into the belly of the beast, covering the basics of search engine rankings and what they mean. Between the Perfect On-Page SEO In 1 Day That Users and Google Will Love, and Advanced SEO Keyword Research courses, learners get all the insight on how to make content more search-friendly as well as how to determine the keywords that can be the bread and butter for ranking success.

Meanwhile, other courses explore how to dominate an entire Google search page, how to create backlinks that boost your content’s profile, what a locally-based small business needs to do to find traction on the global web, and how even the right images can play a big role in search rankings.

The rest of this bundle leans more heavily into applying sound marketing tactics alongside your SEO efforts. If you’d love to see 1,000,000 visitors to your site (and who wouldn’t), the Marketing Strategies to Reach 1,000,000 People can put that goal right in your crosshairs.

Budding marketers also get tips for scoring big with Google Shopping ads and even how to apply SEO as a third-party Amazon seller.

