Azure is one of the largest market leaders, learn cloud computing with this $39 training

It’s one thing for a giant corporation like Microsoft to create a cloud services platform like Azure. It’s quite another for them to be comfortable enough to fully entrust the running of all of their most vital services through Azure as well.

But after stating their intent to move all their first-party services to Azure almost a decade ago, Microsoft is now finally transitioning all their heaviest hitters like Office 365, Xbox Live and Bing from their own proprietary data centers to the Azure platform.

Long in the shadow of the market behemoth Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure has been steadily building for years. Now, they’re the entrenched no. 2 worldwide provider of cloud-based services and systems — and with the training in The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from NTW Deals), any hungry IT pro will be ready to jump in and take the reins overseeing a system living in the Azure environment.

Including 10 courses with over 50 hours of instruction, even first-time cloud users can get up to speed on everything they need to know about building, nurturing and protecting a network, site or app of virtually any size or shape on the Azure platform.

Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training gets the learning started, offering a foundational-level knowledge of how Microsoft Azure works.

Next, a trio of Master Class courses explore more advanced Azure management processes, including tools for managing system storage, how to analyze data with Azure Stream Analytics, and how Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates can be used to automatically deploy, delete, or update your cloud resources easily.

Another handful of training gets you on track for Azure certification, including five courses that can help you train for five Microsoft-approved exams for prime administrative and architectural certifications. There’s even a course on how to do cloud-based data science and initiate machine learning projects, all through Azure.

