Looking to break into cybersecurity? Here’s the white hat hacking training you’ve been looking for

TLDR: The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle brings together 10 courses covering everything a new IT pro needs to know about cybersecurity for only $39.99.

The stakes in the international game of cyberterrorism have literally never been higher. While U.S. forces spent 2020 focused on defending systems tied to last November’s presidential election, it appears Russian hackers took that as a prime opportunity to attack almost everywhere else.

The Solar Winds hack covered months, with suspected Russian hacking groups secretly infiltrating U.S. institutions like the State, Treasury and Justice departments, Homeland Security, state and local governments, and hundreds of private companies like Cisco, Intel, and more.

In 2021, no one is safe from online threats. You can learn the ways to protect your own personal and business systems, or even train to become a frontline warrior in the fight against black hat forces with the training in The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

For anyone looking for comprehensive cybersecurity training, this is it. The collection features 10 different courses with almost 100 hours of instruction that not only introduce core tenets of online security, but grant access to the tools and methods for protecting a system of virtually any size.

The Complete Cyber Security Course is the backbone of this package. A four-part training led by cyber security pro Nathan House, this beginner-friendly instruction starts with the basics, then branches out to defenses against phishing, identity theft, and other cons, understanding various types of firewalls, the strengths and weaknesses of anonymity services like VPNs, and mastering techniques for defending all kinds of devices.

And once you’re finished, that’s still not even half of the training. Further coursework delves into using Python to craft your own security tools, Ruby on Rails and PHP to find and fix web app vulnerabilities, and Nmap to plug security issues in a network.

Finally, the training in the CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking course can get you ready to earn CompTIA certification as a security expert, one of the most respected badges of expertise in the IT field and a premium piece for launching a cyber security career.

All this coursework would normally cost almost $1,400, but right now, The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is available for only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.