Drive more leads and increase sales with the help of this seven-course training bundle

TLDR: With The Ultimate Sales Master Class Bundle, those seeking to craft their sales acumen get the hard financial and soft relationship training to be a true success.

The best salesman you know is likely a synthesis of both hard and soft skills. It’s no surprise that a master of sales would have a strong knowledge of their product, know their way around a customer relations management (CRM) system, and have a rock solid sense of what’s working and what isn’t in their current market.

But for all those important hard skills, a quality salesman is usually truly governed by their command of soft skills, a talent set marked by superior communication and acute emotional intelligence.

The training in The Ultimate Sales Master Class Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) breaks down both sides in that equation. Across seven courses, fledgling sales pros will not only build up the technical knowledge and financial mastery to sell based on facts, but the art of persuasion and interpersonal relationships to help sell through connection and trust.

Sales always start with a practical foundation — and with courses like Quantified Value Proposition and Key Account Management: Global Best Practice, new sellers get schooled in the dollars and cents of solid dealmaking.

Using the quantified value proposition principle, learners can better understand exactly what they’re selling, then explain the financial upside of their offer to prospective customers. Meanwhile, there’s also training in how to identify key accounts, analyze their needs, and form a plan for maximizing their happiness and your sales.

There’s also an up close look at Brand Marketing, including six modules to help craft an impactful brand, understand the relationship between that brand and consumers, and define how those two forces create value for each other.

Meanwhile, the rest of this collection hones in on training your relationship-building and presentation skills to help sell you, and ultimately, your product with customers. In Pitch Mastery: Master the Sales Presentation, students learn how to build the perfect sales pitch in five easy steps. Then, a course like Which Body Language to Use for Sale Success explains what a potential customer is telling you just from their body posture, positioning, and movement.

Learners even get cued up with the armchair psychology schooling to understand personality types using the DISC personality development model, know their personality’s strengths and weaknesses to create a sales advantage, and instinctively know the right strategy for persuading and influencing those with wildly different personalities.

The Ultimate Sales Master Class Bundle is regularly a $1,400 value, but with the current deal, it’s on sale now for just over $4 per course, only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

