Looking for a new 2021 side hustle? Here are some smart freelance options you should consider

TLDR: These 10 course bundles can get you started on writing, coding, or selling your way to a lucrative 2021 side hustle.

Chances are high that you’ve got a reservoir of talents that are mostly going untapped. We all have skills and abilities that we develop, then often set aside to gather dust as we pursue a new profession or new life path.

But those talents are still there — and they could even start getting you paid. Once you shake off the rust, you’ve got the ability to pursue side hustles in job areas like freelance writing, programming, marketing, ecommerce and more. These 10 course bundles can help you refine those skills, then use them to start a small business based around you that can open up some whole new directions for you in 2021.

Plus, you can enjoy some extra savings for a limited time by entering the code CHEERS when you checkout to earn an additional 20 percent off those packages.

1. Copywriting

Copywriting is all about the subtle art of persuasion. With this collection of eight courses and more than 35 hours of training, you’ll learn how to launch digital marketing campaigns, craft copy that can grab attention and change minds, and use those skills to launch a copywriting business of your own. There’s even guidance in how to get your first clients on board.

Get The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle for $31.20 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,177).

2. Graphic Design

For creative pros, there’s no more powerful tool to ply the trade than the Adobe Creative Cloud. This eight-course, 60-plus-hour training collection introduces users to all the most popular Adobe CC apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects and more. From image and video editing to graphic design to even social media posting, learn the real skills to do it all better.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $27.20 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,600).

3. SEO

Few understand the steps for reaching the top of Google search results. With this nine-course training bundle, you’ll get inside how search engine optimization (SEO) works, how SEO, backlinking, Google advertising and more drive web awareness, and how to position yourself as an expert in the steps for driving more traffic to a website or digital content.

Get The Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle for $40.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,791).

4. Email Marketing

Email marketing remains one of the most effective tools for developing new business. Across seven courses, learners discover how to write professional business emails that get results, how to build email customer lists, and how to create email strategies that can triple sales. The tools are all here to get any business on an email campaign toward higher 2021 profits.

Get The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp for $24.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,393).

5. UI/UX

If you’d like to focus your Adobe knowledge on how to use it for building better websites and online experiences, these 11 courses can get you there. This training in Photoshop, Premiere, Adobe XD and more explain how all these apps work in tandem to create brilliant responsive websites that you can build for clients from home as a freelance web development pro.

Get The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle for $40.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,789).

6. Web Development

This is a motherlode of programming knowledge for anyone interested in becoming a developer. The package includes 14 courses with over 150 hours of instruction in everything from basic HTML and CSS to programming languages like Python and SQL to what it takes to become a full stack web development pro.

Get The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle for $32.00after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $2,786).

7. Digital Marketing

This bundle of 11 courses explores all the most popular methods used by brands today for reaching out, finding and engaging with potential customers online. The package features in-depth guides for using the strengths of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more to drive brand awareness. There’s even training here in how to set up a business-centric podcast to broaden your reach.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $28.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $2,200).

8. Selling on Amazon

You can build a lucrative and steady income stream just through running a digital Amazon storefront. This course features more than 60 lectures offering guidance in how to find suppliers, how to handle inventory and shipping, marketing tactics, and other blueprints for building and scaling up a retail brand in the world’s largest ecommerce environment.

Get The Amazon FBA Course 2021 for $12.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $200).

9. Writing

Businesses and organizations need freelance writers to create compelling content and broaden their messaging. Freelance coach Laura Briggs offers 12 workshops that can turn you into a writing expert that can land jobs and make money helping clients reach customers on the web. Find out exactly what to say so clients start engaging with you and how to maintain a geyser of ideas for great digital content.

Get The Freelance Writing 12-Course Bundle for $30.39 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $497).

10. Data Analysis

Data analysis is driving all smart business decisions these days. This training covers six courses and over 64 hours of instruction in data science, how to organize and mine information, and exploring how powerful data app Microsoft Power BI can help unlock hidden truths inside all those mountains of business data. There’s even a full course in how machine learning and how it can be used to help create machines that can think for themselves.

Get The 2021 Business Intelligence and Data Science Super Bundle for $32.00 after promo code CHEERS (Reg. $1,194).

