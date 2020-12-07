Become a digital marketing expert with this complete training for $4 per course

TLDR: Over 11 courses, The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle breaks down social media, email marketing, SEO and other critical venues for building your brand online.

Just because you’re a business owner or brand manager doesn’t inherently mean you’re also a marketing whiz. Some skills have to be developed — and with the scope of message building and the digital landscape today, there’s no shame in realizing you need some help to wrap your arms all the way around it.

With the training in The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), users gets the widescreen view of all the pieces that makes up a sound contemporary digital marketing plan and help marshal resources so that brand-building doesn’t end up eating all of your day.

This package is for those who feel like they’re likely missing something in their digital efforts. With 11 courses covering so many angles for reaching and engaging with customers as well as building brand awareness, if you’ve missed it up to now, this bundle will put it front and center on your radar going forward.

Just as it does in the culture, social media consumes a lion’s share of time and attention here, with no fewer than a half dozen courses digging into the specific strategies for brand management on six popular, yet very different, social media platforms. As courses explore the strengths and weaknesses inherent in marketing through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest and even Reddit, users learn what type of advertising, content and engagement work best with audiences in each idiosyncratic corner of the web.

But social media isn’t the only way to skin a cat, so another handful of courses explore other critical methods of amplifying your messaging and creating deeper connections between your brand and customers online.

First, the Email And Text Marketing For Your Business and Brand course offers concrete tactics for crafting copy that connects as part of an effective email or text campaign. Meanwhile,

Google Trends For Insane Growth Of Your Business And Brand goes inside your web data to show you how different content you create is working or not working with your audience.

Next, Search and SEO Marketing For Your Business Or Brand zeros in on finding the keywords that can help make your brand the link users click when they conduct an all-important Google Search.

Finally, the package closes with a pair of courses that could take users to marketing places they didn’t expect, including how to Grow An Audience With A Podcast; as well as the true power of webinars and streamed meetings with Master Zoom For Brands, Business and Digital Marketing.

All this training in the 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle would cost $2,200 to gather separately, but as part of this package, all 11 courses are on sale for just over $3 per course at only $34.99.

