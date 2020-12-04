Check out these 8 Nintendo Switch gifts that’ll help you win Christmas

TLDR: These eight gift ideas for the Nintendo Switch fan in your life will make for a Merry Christmas indeed.

Sure, everybody is out chasing a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this holiday season, but didn’t let the new-car allure of these next-gen gaming consoles fool you. The current king of gaming is the Nintendo Switch. Full stop.

Nintendo’s powerful gaming tablet has been the top-selling game console in the U.S. for almost two years, with almost 22.5 million sold in the states and more than 68 million sold globally.

With those kinds of numbers, it’s a decent bet there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who has or is getting a Switch this year. These eight gift ideas from TNW Deals can help you trick out the Switch — and maybe even give it another two years of dominance against its hefty competition.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter

Want to play your games without constantly being asked to turn down the sound? This audio adapter lets you sync your Switch via Bluetooth to your headphones so you can play without disturbing anyone else. With a built-in mic, have fun chatting away with friends.

Get the Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter for $35.99 (Reg. $59).

Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case

Nothing worse than your Switch battery running low…so this charging case can instantly double the playtime. Packed with 10,000mAh of power, this pack delivering uninterrupted juice while the playing continues. The high-density shell offers extra shock resistance and there’s even a built-in kickstand to help with cooling.

Get the Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case for $40.95 (Reg. $60).

GameCube Controller Adapter For Wii/PC/Nintendo Switch

For fans of the old GameCube controller, this adapter allows you to plug up to four into your Switch. Players get to enjoy the full mobility of multiplayer gaming without having to pass the console around or play with restriction. This adapter also sync GameCube controllers with other platforms like a PC, or the Nintendo Wii.

Get the GameCube Controller Adapter For Wii/PC/Nintendo Switch for $9.99 (Reg. $20).

Nintendo Switch Dual PokeBall Charging Dock

For Switch players who play the Pokemon games, here’s a charging that powers up your PokeBalls right along with the tablet. With a sleek, stylish design including over current and overcharge protections, you can just plug your PokeBalls in so those cool controllers will also be ready for your next faceoff. There’s also a built-in LED indicator to show the charging status at a glance.

Get the Nintendo Switch Dual PokeBall Charging Dock for $9.99 (Reg. $15).

2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite

That Switch can start slipping out of your hands when the fighting gets fierce…which is why this 2-in-1 protective case will help your system survive the typical bumps, bruises and scratches of everyday use. It’s got cut-outs so all features remain accessible as well as a wrist strap so it never gets dropped. There are even a pair of card slots so you can carry an extra two games with you anywhere.

Get the 2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite for $14.99 (Reg. $19).

Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand

The charging case can serve up an extra 10 hours of playtime when you’re running low. Easy to use, lightweight, and durable, the built-in rechargeable battery is also equipped with high-speed charging capabilities so players can always get back in the game fast. This case is also easily compatible with the Switch Lite as well.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand for $29.99 (Reg. $39).

2-in-1 Docking Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Controllers need love too, so this station can get both of your Joy-Con controllers back to full strength in no time. The easy slide-in design connects each controller quickly. Plus, each port has its own LED indicators, so you’ll always know when each controller is ready to jump back into play.

Get the 2-in-1 Docking Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for $15.99 (Reg. $19).

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

This is the world’s first Bluetooth adapter for the Switch that can connect a headphone and smartphone at the same time. That way, you can play, listen through your headphones, and use your phone for voice-chat multiplayer gaming. It even lets you manually adjust the audio mix so the game never overpowers the voice chat…or the other way around.

Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch for $42.99 (Reg. $49).

