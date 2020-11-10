Listen to over 60 million high fidelity music and more entertainment with this bundle

TLDR: With The Epic Entertainment at Home App Bundle ft. Tidal, you’ll get content, tech and safety to enjoy all your favorite music, TV and more whenever you want it.

Despite all of our differences, there are a few universal truths about essentially everyone who finds their way to the web. Man, woman or child, everyone surfing the net wants to be entertained and informed while remaining safe from online harm. They’re basic digital rights we’d all like to enjoy.

So to make it easy, The Epic Entertainment at Home App Bundle ft. Tidal ($189.99, 64 percent off, from TNW Deals) attempts to put a nice, simple bow with one tidy price around that entire idea.

Across the five services assembled in this collection, you’ll find long-term access to options to feed your entertainment needs, right along with the tech to consume all that media safely — and even a little something to feed your mind as well.

Every entertainment lineup needs a headliner — and the mega-star here is a one-year subscription to the Tidal music streaming service. A streamer owned by artists and created to service music fans, this PC Mag Editor’s Choice honoree is dedicated to serving up the best quality music anywhere. With access to over 60 million tracks as well as 250,000 videos, exclusive interviews, live streams, and other marquee events, Tidal provides unlimited music in premium quality across all your devices. You even get to control the music yourself by downloading songs for offline listening or creating your own playlists.

Meanwhile, you’ll also get the Elmedia media player with advanced streaming capabilities to play virtually any audio or video file you’ve got, regardless of format. With this lifetime subscription, this Mac-based player can stream HD quality audio and video, cast your content via Chromecast, Apple TV, or other AirPlay or DLNA-approved devices, and fully control all your playback options.

If you’ve got a film or TV show you want to share with friends, your 12 months of Kast TV premium service allows you to group-watch it with all your nearest and dearest, even when they aren’t near. You can even set up watch parties with up to 100 of your family and friends.

If you find yourself attracted to foreign films and wish you could tell what they were saying without subtitles, you’ll also get a lifetime of access to Memrise Language Learning. With Memrise, you can train in up to 22 different languages, using their 3-step method for naturally picking up key words and phrases en route to full mastery of your new language.

Finally, there’s also a lifetime of VPN Unlimited coverage here as well. With more than 10 million customers, VPN Unlimited offers cloaked and encrypted access to the web so you’ll have full security and full anonymity at all times. Free of hackers and cyber snoops, you can surf with no speed or bandwidth limits, enjoy full protection even when using public WiFi, and rest assured there are no logs of your online activity kept ever.

These services would usually cost over $530, but right now, all five of these providers are included here for only $189.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: This AI-powered ‘electronic nose’ can sniff out rotten meat