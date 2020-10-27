Develop a robust email marketing strategy for Black Friday with the help of these seven courses

TLDR: All the steps to creating and delivering effective email campaigns are assembled in The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp.

For all the techniques and analytics and advanced systems for driving up digital sales, most online marketing comes back to a few basic points. Are you addressing potential customers with the correct message? Are you building the right infrastructure to deliver those messages? And finally — and most importantly — are your contacts clear and well-written enough to be persuasive?

They’re simple steps, yet overall, a tall order for many business owners trying to build their online brand. You can start building the steps to accomplishing your own digital success with the training in The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp. The collection is on sale now at more than 90 percent off the regular price at just $29.99 from TNW Deals.

This package brings together seven different courses, offering students a full 360-degree view of what it takes to be a successful email marketer in 2020 and beyond.

What you will learn

The training starts with Email Marketing: How To Triple Your Sales, which explains the impact email marketing can make on a business and some of the fundamental steps to getting those campaigns off the ground.

Email Copywriting Strategy digs into the bedrock issues of unlocking what motivates your potential customers to actually click the buy button. With this course, users can unlock the skills to interact with their recipients in a relationship that invokes trust, confidence, rapport, and prestige — and the methods for hitting those personal notes.

Email Marketing: How to Build an Email List of Customers as well as Complete Cold Email Course: Master B2B Lead Generation get into the mechanics of email marketing, including the steps to generate an effective email list. Users also learn about incentives and lead magnets, the power of a good offer, and what it takes to make sure your emails don’t end up in your receiver’s spam folder.

Finally, email manners are key, so Email Etiquette: How To Write Professional Emails That Get Results and Email Etiquette: Professionally Write Business Emails plunge deeper into the specifics of your email messaging. Through proper structure, tone and formality, you can produce emails that are brief and to the point, make your intents and desired actions clear, and basically deliver an email that’s as punchy, powerful, and persuasive as possible.

