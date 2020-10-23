Get PlayStation Plus, VPN coverage and 10 more killer entertainment apps at 80% off

TLDR: The Complete Entertainment Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus brings together a dozen services, apps and streaming options so there’s always something good to watch.

For years, consumers railed against cable providers, screaming that their monthly cable bills were ridiculously high. So when the streaming age finally dawned about a decade ago, many users were all too happy to cut the cable cord.

But now with cable suffering huge subscriber losses, many of us are finding paying for all those streaming subscriptions isn’t really that much cheaper than cable. Once you add up your monthly bills from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV, HBO Max and more, it’s getting to be a tidy sum. And if you’re a gamer who needs a service for multiplayer games…well, ya better hang on to your wallet.

With The Complete Entertainment Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus ($199.99; 80 percent off from TNW Deals), you can assemble your own galaxy of streaming entertainment services and tech that might have you reconsidering whether all those streamers you pay for are actually worth it.

The centerpiece of this 12-app offer are two essential components for many digital users: a gaming platform and VPN protection. With a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus, gamers get access to the hottest new games, two completely free game downloads each month, exclusive discounts, a free 100GB of cloud storage and the ability to play all the biggest games in multiplayer mode against the other 41 million PlayStation Plus users.

That’s coupled up with a lifetime of VPN Unlimited coverage, allowing users to cruise the web with absolute anonymity thanks to VPN Unlimited’s global network of over 500 dedicated servers. Their connection protects your IP address, cloaking all of your online movements and making you virtually invisible to hackers, identity thieves and other online evildoers.

Those two services alone could easily justify the package price, but that pair barely scratch the surface of the total value in this monster package.

You can do a little self-improvement with one year subscriptions to the YogaDownload Unlimited Plan, including over 1,700 of the web’s top online yoga classes; and Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service, offering more than 20 live channels with expert-approved video and audio content to help you fall asleep. You’ll also get a lifetime of language training in more than dozen different tongues courtesy of the instructors with Memrise.

Since this package is an entertainment bundle, it only makes sense you’d get a load of film and TV streaming options as well. Included here you’ll find a year of Topic, serving a wide range of international movies and television; a year of History Hit TV, with hundreds of history documentaries, interviews, and films; and a lifetime subscription to BitMar Elite Streaming, an all-in-one browser-based portal to literally millions of movies, TV shows, videos, music and games. There’s even Relax My Dog, with hours of music and TV content designed especially for dogs to soothe canine anxiety and hyperactivity.

Meanwhile, Kast TV lets you turn most streaming content into watch parties so you and your friends can all watch together. And for Mac users, Elmedia is a feature-heavy media player, while Just Stream lets you mirror your Mac screen to your home TV.

With a retail price tag of over $1,000, you can now get all 12 of these services and apps for 80 percent off, just $199.99.

Prices are subject to change.

