This entry coding masterclass could open up some interesting new career avenues

TLDR: The Web Development Masterclass Certification Bundle is a one-stop collection of training toward earning full programmer status.

Your resume of professional skill sets should look a lot like your financial portfolio: chock full of diversification. While each job requires a set of specialized abilities and talents to excel in each field, there’s no telling when you might need to know something completely different.

If you do want to give yourself a more well-rounded roster of skills, you can’t do much better than learning to code. Beyond its adaptability to so many types of digital projects, freelance programming is a booming market, with skilled coders bringing in an average of $50 an hour.

Whether you just want to acquire a resourceful new skill or have an eye on eventually hanging your own shingle and working for yourself, the training in The Web Development Masterclass Certification Bundle ($34.98, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can get you started to understand how to build a website, app or other web experiences.

The six-course collection starts first-timers off with some elementary schooling in the form of the

Web Development Masterclass: Complete Certification Course. With nearly 350 lessons and almost 20 hours of content, this training is the perfect first step for young learners ready to jump into programming. The course outlines basics for the full web development process, including local server configurations using Apache, MySQL and PHP all the way through deployment with tools like Linux, Bootstrap, JavaScript, and more.

While a build is key, it’s also important to know the ins and outs of how the interact actually works — and in the Web Development Fundamentals Certification Course, students investigate the fundamentals of transferring information over the web and even get practice constructing a web server of their own.

Various important web languages and tools get their own focus courses, as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript Certification Course for Beginners, Bootstrap and jQuery: Certification Course for Beginners, and PHP and MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners explore the foundational role of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the way Bootstrap and jQuery advance a site’s interactivity, and how utilizing a database with PHP and MySQL can take your product to the next level.

Finally, there’s also the Create a Members Only Blog using PHP, MySQL, and AJAX, where students are challenged to build their own database-driven blog with authentication protocols, validated contact forms, session variables and other advanced programming features. Consider it the final exam of this all-encompassing package of starting programmer training.

The Web Development Masterclass Certification Bundle is a nearly $1,200 value, but by getting in on this package now, it’s all only $34.98 while this deal lasts.

