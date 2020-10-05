This personal finance app can help you get a handle on your monthly spending once and for all

TLDR: Toshl Finance’s Pro Plan app lets you set up a budget, instantly track all your spending and help you save more cash and make better financial decisions.

If you needed any greater evidence that Americans as a nation are worried about their money, consider this. While an annual survey by Debt.com showed only 70 percent of U.S. households did monthly budgeting in 2018, with that number dipping to 67 percent in 2019, things have changed in 2020. Driven by financial insecurity and fear, that number soared to 80 percent this year.

And what’s the no. 1 reason people budget? This one’s simple…to amass more wealth and increase their savings. Toshl Finance gives you the ability to do all that from the palm of your hand, an app-based watchman tracking all your money and where it goes to help you make all the right monetary decisions. Right now, a three-year subscription to their Pro level service is half off the regular price, just $29.99 from TNW Deals.

Toshl Finance’s easy interface makes it simple to get complete control over your spending. All you have to do is enter the amount you spent, assign the purchase to the correct category, and hit save. You can even automate that process with the Toshl Medici Plan that links directly to your bank accounts, credit cards and over 14,000 other financial accounts.

With Toshl, you have supreme versatility to set up a budget any way you like. You can set up monthly, weekly, daily or any custom period budgets to track specific expenses from particular categories, tags or financial accounts. You can set them up to fill automatically based on your income and you can choose to rollover surpluses or deficits into the following month.

Meanwhile, Toshl represents your spending in easy-to-follow graphs and charts that instantly put your current financial health into perspective. It’ll even boil your money down to a simple “left to spend” figure that shows you what’s left in the piggy bank, right down to the penny.

And Toshl Finance syncs across all your devices both Android and iOS, so there’s no excuse for not always knowing where you stand each month.

Right now, you can get 36 months of Toshl Finance Pro budget tracking for 50 percent off, just $29.99. Or you can upgrade to a similar 3-year Medici Pro plan, a $199 value for only $39.99.

