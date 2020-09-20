Clear your mind, save money, improve your work and more with 10 phone apps at massive savings

TLDR: This collection of 10 awesome apps will become daily players in your phone rotation — and they’re all at massive savings off their regular price.

If you’re like all the rest of us, your phone is probably jammed to the gills with apps. Lots and lots and lots of apps. Some may have been used once or twice, some may never have been used at all. In fact, three out of four apps downloaded never even get opened.

And while the average smartphone user has anywhere from 60 to 90 apps at the ready, they usually spend about 77 percent of their online time with their three top apps.

We pulled together 10 apps that we think you’ll not only want, but will actually get used over and over, all at current savings of up to more than 90 percent off. And since this is happening during the big TNW Three-Day VIP Annual Sale, you can add the code VIPSALE40 during checkout to take another 40 percent off the sale price.

1. FreeYourMusic Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $23.40 (Orig. $99) with code: VIPSALE40

FreeYourMusic does just that — brings all your major music services together into one monster musicpalooza. Rather than rebuilding your YouTube playlists in Spotify, FreeYour Music easily scans and imports your playlists from one streaming provider to another in no time. It works across all the major servers and with the extra coupon, it’s more than 75 percent off the regular price.

2. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription – $42.00 (Orig. $1,199) with code: VIPSALE40

Using their state-of-the-art speech recognition, learning tools like dictionaries and verb conjugators, as well as immersive conversations with native speakers, Mondly is a modern approach to learning a foreign language. A Google Play Editors Choice, Mondly uses a quick burst lesson plan to help you become fluent in up to five languages, all at your own pace. When else will you be able to learn a whole language for about $8?

3. Speechify Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription – $24.00 (Orig. $390) with code: VIPSALE40

If you find you never have as much time to read as you’d like, Speechify can turn all your reading into interactive audiobooks you can listen to anytime and anywhere. From novels to documents to articles and publications, Speechify delivers all your text in a natural human speaking voice that can even be sped up to help you take in information even faster. It’s like reading a book or magazine article while you commute, work out, or just charge through your day.

4. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan – $60.00 (Orig. $3,600) with code: VIPSALE40

For $60, you get a massive 10TBs of premium cloud storage space to back up your devices and save all your important files for life. The high-speed transfer options, automatic file change detection backups and more are impressive, but to get thousands of dollars worth of cloud real estate for this price is an offer you need to jump on.

5. Speedify 10 Bonding VPN: 3-Yr Subscription – $24.00 (Orig. $390) with code: VIPSALE40

Unlike traditional VPN services, Speedify uses channel bonding technology so you automatically get the best, fastest access to the web through either WiFi or 4G. There’s also no disruption when you bounce back and forth between the two. Plus, your data is secured using VPN-grade encryption, delivering more than twice the performance of conventional VPNs. Meanwhile, you pay about $1 a month.

6. Restly Sleep App: Lifetime Subscription – $24.00 (Orig. $100) with code: VIPSALE40

A Product Hunt No.1 Product of the Day, Restly takes your sleep very seriously. Using a scientifically-based method for falling asleep endorsed by the U.S. Army, this combination of male and female voices, white noise, nature sounds, music and more can help guide you to slumber in 2 minutes. Literally. At over 75 percent off, it’s worth a shot for anybody suffering sleep abnormalities.

7. Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App: Lifetime Subscription – $23.40 (Orig. $299) with code: VIPSALE40

Your finances can’t be out of control. Especially now. With Emma, they never will be again. This money management and budgeting app syncs to all your accounts, tracks expenses as well as your debt, trims fat and basically guides you in saving money. In fact, users say Emma’s personal accountant services save them up to $800 per year. Right now, it’s over 90 percent off with the code.

8. vCard: Your Virtual Business Card – $15.00 (Orig. $69) with code: VIPSALE40

Business cards are so last century…so instead, drop a vCard on new contacts. It’s got all your social and professional profiles accessible through one simple link, as well as access to all your most promotable goods and services. vCard also gives you daily engagement stats to keep an eye on how well all your profiles are doing. Not bad for less than the price of a large pizza.

9. VlogEasy Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $78.00 (Orig. $895) with code: VIPSALE40

Want an app that edits your videos for you? VlogEasy lets creators import footage, then sit back while VlogEasy uses AI editing to automatically cut dead spots and other lulls from your video. That lets users just record their videos, while taking short pauses when they want to collect their thoughts before continuing. Heaped with other assets like royalty-free music, GIFs and more, you can turn out a professional-grade video with little to no direct editing yourself.

10. MindFi Mindfulness: Lifetime Subscription – $23.40 (Orig. $365) with code: VIPSALE40

Here’s one to get your mind right. Created by top meditation teachers and neuroscientists, MindFi offers breathing techniques, short meditations, to-do lists and more that both sharpens your mindfulness while offering peace from disruptive, negative thoughts. You set short exercises wherever they fit in your day as these decompressions help destress, reduce distractions and even improve your relationships. A lifetime of access is now less than $24, a savings of over 90 percent.

Prices subject to change.