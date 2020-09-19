This highly-rated password manager is now on sale for a limited time

TLDR: Dashlane Password Manager creates strong, unique passwords for all of your accounts or website logins with one-click access from all of your devices.

With almost everyone working from home these days, it’s no surprise that the overall state of web security isn’t great right now.

In most cases, each of us is responsible for maintaining our own vigilance over passwords and other exploitable security measures. Unfortunately, that attention to our own digital health and safety isn’t as focused as it should be. It’s no mystery how most cyberattacks happen, with more than 4 out of 5 hacks traced back to stolen, weak or default passwords. And whether you’re in the cloud, in a foreign nation or even right in an American classroom, hacks happen every day.

The Dashlane Password Manager is your frontline protection against the boilerplate password infiltration that leaves users, their employers and everyone they know open to exploitation. With the huge TNW Three-Day VIP Annual Sale, you can also get protected at a huge savings, 40 percent off your total cost when using the codeword VIPSALE40 during checkout. That drops your price down to only $17.99 for a one-year subscription.

Dashlane is one of the most respected password protection services around, posting a solid 4.6 out of 5 star rating from reviews from both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Those raves are linked to Dashlane’s ease of use and full synchronization of the entire login and authentication process.

Dashlane generates secure, one-of-a-kind passwords for every app or website you visit that requires a login. You’ll never have to remember them, of course, because Dashlane does the heavy lifting for you, automatically filling in your details so you can login with just one mouse click. The same process works for your personal information as well, including names, addresses, credit card details and more. Online purchases can happen in half the time with all the security you demand.

While all your passwords and data are safeguarded by Dashlane’s military-grade encryption vault, Dashlane has no access to your information, assuring it’ll stay protected from any and everyone.

Despite its complex protection measures, Dashlane is incredibly simple for customers, synching across all of a user’s devices, even in both iOS and Android formats. Changes can be locked in in seconds and Dashlane supports two-factor authentication on touch or photo-ID enabled phones and tablets.

You can make sure you’re got world-class password protection with a full year of Dashlane Password Manager Premium Plan coverage, regularly $59, but now only $17.99 when you use the TNW Three-Day VIP Annual Sale code: VIPSALE40.

Prices are subject to change.