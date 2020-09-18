The Nix Mini is a must-have if color matters, save more during this VIP sale

TLDR: The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 instantly identifies any of 100,000 different colors, paint shades, fabric dyes and more, sealing its place as the design pro’s best friend.

If you were born with an eye for style, it never really switches off. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, a particular shade of paint on a wall or the dye of a fabric can instantly catch your attention.

But since there’s no telling when inspiration will find you, it’s best to always be prepared. The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is the kind of EDC item any aesthetic-conscious fashionista needs — and right now as part of the 2020 highlight sales event we’re calling TNW’s Three-Day VIP Annual Sale, it’s available for just $69.99, 30 percent off the regular price.

Whether you’re an artist, an interior designer, or a fashion maven, the Nix Mini is almost like adding a superpower to your natural talents. Just like the Shazam app allows music lovers to instantly identify songs, the Nix Mini Color Sensor does the same thing for color.

About the size of a ping pong ball, the Nix Mini sync with the Nix Digital app, supercharging it with information on more than 100,000 brand name paint colors, as well as a full range of RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB hues.

Just run the Nix Mini over any surface, whether it’s a paint layer, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, anything. Zipping through its massive library, the Nix Mini will instantly identify your color, then save it for you to reference later.

If you find a color you love and want to use it on your bedroom walls, the Nix Mini will not only tell you the color you want, it’ll also cross-reference with brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow and Ball, and Sherwin Williams to find you the closest possible match.

Portable enough to attach to a keychain or bag, USB-rechargeable, and both Android and iOS compatible, the Nix Mini is an indispensable assistant for any design pros, photographers, and even weekend DIYers.

Regularly $99, TNW’s Three-Day VIP Annual Sale is knocking $30 off that price, down to just $69.99.

Prices are subject to change.

