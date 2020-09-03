Newbie or design pro, this RapidWeaver 8 package can be a valuable tool to build website

TLDR: The Complete RapidWeaver 8 Bundle includes the software and training to help Mac users build responsive, modern web experiences, regardless of your skill level.

If you remember building web pages back in the heyday of Adobe Dreamweaver and other such programs, then you’re both: a., very old; and, b., privy to a way of web page construction that’s rapidly disappearing, if not all together gone.

While granular, build-it-all-from-scratch web design platforms still exist, even most of those outlets now offer creators the chance to integrate plug-ins and other drag-and-drop features into their build. Yes, even the old guard are funneling web creation to a new, more user-friendly, no coding necessary model of a Wix, WordPress, Weebly and others web-building platforms that don’t start with a W.

But control still matters. And if you’re a Mac user, the versatility and options for total creativity available in a package like The Complete RapidWeaver 8 Bundle remains beyond invaluable. Right now, you can get the app plus four formative training courses at a 90 percent savings off the regular price, just $49.99 from TNW Deals.

The centerpiece of this package is RapidWeaver 8 itself, a Mac-based web construction app that’s been mutating and improving for almost two decades. Building off years of success, RapidWeaver 8 is the best of both worlds, a fully intuitive site building that doesn’t demand a user know how to code, while still providing all the controls those who do demand.

iDownloadblog trumpets RapidWeaver 8 for its “friendly interface, ease of use and underneath it all a powerful engine, extensibility and a robust set of advanced features.“

Those advanced features include over 50 site themes, Social Graph and Twitter support and access to over 1,500 add-ons that can easily be seamlessly integrated into your site.

In addition to the software, this package also features four video courses that each expand your RapidWeaver capabilities. RapidWeaver SEO Video Course and RapidWeaver Online Blogging Video Course explore practical advice and steps for fully optimizing your RapidWeaver site for search; and tactics for building a professional blog that a number of users can publish content to from anywhere in the world.

The Responsive Sites With Foundation Video Course examines how to move away from themes and craft sites that automatically snap to adapt to any platform. Meanwhile, the RapidWeaver Online Editing with PulseCMS Video Course offers streamlined paths for making web updates that don’t require an admin at every stage.

A $500 value, you can get all this RapidWeaver goodness now for only $49.99.

