Social distancing doesn’t have to set down your mind. These apps will keep it as sharp as ever

After several months of global social distancing, it’s easy for this new way of interacting with the world (or non-interacting) to feel cold and antiseptic. But social distancing doesn’t have to signal the end of interpersonal connections and human warmth. Even if our use of masks and six feet of personal space extends indefinitely, most of us will still always feel compelled to reach out, learn more, and engage with the world around us.

Since the world doesn’t stop because of our pandemic nightmare, The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone ($199, 76 percent off from TNW Deals), is one way of keeping connected to the world while still staying protected and doing your part to ultimately move forward.

This collection brings together three premium apps, each aimed at expanding your mind with no restrictions, even as we face so many in our day to day lives.

The crown jewel of the package is a lifetime of access to Rosetta Stone and their full roster of language learning lessons and tools. The world’s longtime gold standard for learning a foreign language, you can learn up to 24 languages with their award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition tech that actually analyzes your speech and evaluates your progress. Their interactive approach to language acquisition works to develop your full command of the language from reading and writing to speaking so you can build your conversational skills. The Wall Street Journal says “Rosetta Stone… may be the next best thing to living in a country” — and with this package, you might find yourself in full agreement.

You also get full online coverage from KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, one of the world’s most popular VPN services. A PCMag Top VPN choice, KeepSolid protects more than 10 million customers with over 400 VPN servers in more than 80 locations around the globe. Users enjoy shielded, anonymous access to the web through their heavily secured connection gateway with no speed or bandwidth limitations. By securing you and your data from cybercriminals and other black hat forces on the web, you can go anywhere and avoid geo-locking or other regional restrictions on streaming content like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and others.

A lifetime of access to the 12min Premium Micro Book Library rounds out this collection, featuring text and audio encapsulations of hundreds of fantastic books, all boiled down to an essential 12 minute version. From productivity and finance bestsellers to books on leadership and beyond, the 12min team gets to the key takeaways of each book, giving you the essence of each read in just 720 seconds. About 30 new books are added to the library every month, ensuring there’s always something new to learn and understand. You can even download micro books from the library, so you can enjoy them anytime, even when you have no internet connection.

A lifetime of access to all of these services would usually cost over $800, but right now, all three are available for just $199.

