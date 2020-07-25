Data and project management should be a major business focus. This training puts it front and center

TLDR: The training in The Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle helps you understand the process and tools driving data analytics and project tracking.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the minutia of your day to day business. In fact, it’s probably not uncommon for you to realize that most of your day was spent dealing with in-the-moment hassles and today’s latest crisis while the big picture issues that could shape the course of your company and your future sit untouched.

But it’s time to put your eye back on the ball. Understanding all the data around your business is key. Launching and successfully completing your company’s biggest projects are also vital. How to effectively manage both of those big picture initiatives is at the heart of the courses in The Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

This collection features 10 courses and nearly 50 hours of content exploring the basics of data analytics and project management while introducing users to some of the key tools used for mining actionable results from voluminous business data and expertly overseeing and driving major company projects.

And the tools in this bundle come fast and furious. When it comes to data analytics, you need to be able to organize and store all that information, so courses like Introduction to SQL Training and Intermediate SQL: Create and Alter Databases explain how to create and define your own databases from scratch, then extract and manipulate data to make compelling arguments about what that information is saying about your business.

The power of Windows Office apps shouldn’t be overlooked either, with Data Analysis Essentials with Microsoft Excel explores Excel’s role in data analysis; Access Masterclass Level 1 & 2: Beginner to Intermediate helps users utilize Access to better understand and apply database principles; and Up and Running with Power BI Desktop shows out to turn your data into visual representation that can better tell the story of your information.

Meanwhile, this bundle also includes The Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course and Jira Crash Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects, two courses on project management tactics, specifically using Jira software to lay out your project steps and processes. There’s also training in how to answer Java-based data management questions in a job interview, how SAS programming can turn you into a data ninja; and how Big Data is used in conjunction with digital advertising to craft the most effective ads and ad campaigns.

