With Ashampoo 3D CAD 7, there’s no design or construction project you can’t make real

TLDR: Ashampoo 3D CAD 7 can redesign a room or create your perfect dream home in minute digital detail.

Open floor plans. A spacious kitchen. Floor to ceiling windows. Walk-in closets.

Set someone down and ask them to start listing the features that make up their dream house and before you know it, you’ve got a veritable laundry list of ideas. The beauty is that no matter how long that list eventually runs, there’s actually a way to bring it all to life right in front of your eyes. And trust us, it costs a whole lot less than $1.3 million.

Over the past 20 years, Ashampoo has sharpened their CAD tools, offering armchair architects of every stripe and skill level the opportunity to sit down in front of a computer and make dreams real.

First, Ashampoo 3D CAD Architecture 7 includes all the resources to build that dream house from the ground up — or remodel your current place into your dream home. With CAD’s integrated step-by-step wizard, you can put together all the pieces to create a full visualization of your construction or redesign projects.

Whether it’s 2D, 3D or even a cross-section view, you have all the tools to assemble the project just the way you want it, while keeping a sharp eye out for any trouble spots that might need extra attention.

The app already works seamlessly with loads of real world materials, allowing you to directly import millions of 3D objects right into your layout. Using the SketchUp and Collada features, all those objects look just like their physical world counterparts, all without you having to digitally recreate everything.

With just a few clicks, you can apply realistic 3D surfaces to any wall of the house, paint or redesign the entire exterior, or even plan an entire solar energy system that can power your building all by itself.

Or for experienced designers, draftsmen and landscapers, there’s Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 7. In addition to all the design features found in the Architecture version, the Professional software also includes plan sections for building applications and other construction documentation that meets the highest standards. With Professional 7, you can turn out precise, technical models of virtually any construction project so everyone will know what you’re planning.

Right now, you can get either Architecture 7 for only $29.99 (a 62 percent savings) or save even more with Professional 7, just $49.99 (a full 83 percent off).

