Microsoft Azure continues its explosive growth. Accelerate your tech career with this $30 course bundle ...

TLDR: The training in The Complete Microsoft Azure eBook and Video Course Bundle explains everything it takes to keep a cloud-based network running in tip-top shape.

Career change is never easy. Especially in the midst of economic uncertainty, societal upheaval and a worldwide medical emergency. But if you want to help hedge your bets when making this big professional leap at this particular moment in history, take a close look at businesses that are thriving regardless of the chaos.

The fact is that cloud operations were already booming before 2020. Now, further emboldened by all the destabilizing factors of the current year, major cloud providers like Microsoft Azure are seeing their ranks swell at a hyperadrenalized rate.

It’s no strange quirk that saw Azure post a 59 percent jump in revenue last quarter. Companies want their business systems off site and in the cloud. They also want well-trained IT professionals capable of handling the rigors of this new world order.

The training in The Complete Microsoft Azure eBook and Video Course Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can offer all the inside dirt on what it really takes to launch, manage and secure a cloud-based network.

This collection features four videos and six ebooks that will plunge users headlong into the day-to-day requirements of administering to an operation of virtually any size with the tools offered in the Azure ecosystem.

Each video runs between two and six hours, delving deep into operational concerns and optimization tips for the proper care and feeding of a cloud-based system. Over the course of the videos, students learn how to use Azure to create and deploy efficiency apps (DevOps with Azure), how Node.js can be the framework for tracking apps that are not only fast, but infinitely scalable (Modernize Node.js Web Apps with Azure App Service), the steps for constructing your own set of PaaS features (Azure Platform as a Service, Web & API Application Deployment), and even how artificial intelligence can be brought in to keep the entire operation running like a Swiss watch (Azure Cognitive Services for Developers).

Meanwhile, this package also comes with its own six-book Azure library, with titles explaining everything from the most basic cloud networking protocols all the way to system architectural design, modernizing apps while reducing development time, and even how the PowerShell tool can automate and speed up daily cloud maintenance requirements.

This package has a retail value of over $700, but with this deal, it’s all available for only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.