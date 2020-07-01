Papumba is a preschool learning app that really gets kids ready for school

TLDR: Kids 2 to 7 will love Papumba’s mix of warm illustrations and fun, engaging games and activities that’ll get them ready for heading to school.

What is school going to be like next year? As school systems scramble to put post-COVID procedures in place in anticipation of what’s bound to be an unprecedented new world in the classroom, students are prepping for…well, virtually anything. The new normal could involve continued virtual learning, alternating school days, or even rotating teachers rather than students to different classrooms to cut down on people in the hallways between classes.

And with all that, just imagine what our youngest new students, next year’s preschoolers, are going to have to overcome. Heaped on top of the usual anxiety that comes with going to school for the first time, they’re going to have a whole extra level of learning to get used to.

With that on the horizon, parents need to get those little ones ready for learning like never before. Thankfully, services like the Papumba Fun Learning App for Kids can start paving the way now for a great start to their academic careers. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Papumba is hundreds off its regular price, only $49.99 from TNW Deals.

Created for kids from 2 to 7 years old, Papumba offers over 500 interactive games and learning activities to get kids ready for learning, particularly in the ultra-valuable STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) skills.

The no. 1 play-based preschool platform in more than 30 countries, Papumba features bright, inviting animation and a collection of fun, kid-friendly characters that quickly sweep children up into engaging games that get them interested in learning how to read, do simple math and more.

Each activity adapts to the child’s age and abilities, allowing every kid to learn at their own pace with no stress. Activities encourage youngsters to play independently and think critically, which can happen at any time since all of Papumba content is downloadable and doesn’t require an internet connection. Meanwhile, games and activities are also designed to incorporate the rest of a child’s family, so parents and siblings can also join in help further the learning process.

The Papumba app adds new content every month and is available on smartphones and tablets — and for once, you won’t feel guilty about your kid logging all that screen time.

Regularly almost $360, you can lock in a full access to all of Papumba childhood learning activities for over 85 percent off, just $49.99 while this offer lasts. Also, get Papumba as a one-year subscription for $24.99 or a three-year subscription for $39.99.

