This training in teaching you how to think is like giving your brain an upgrade

This four-course guide to sharpening your mind will help you master the skills to solve problems faster, make smarter decisions and focus your thinking in the right direction.

Thinking isn’t just about pure intelligence. A high IQ doesn’t even mean you’re all that smart. Figures like Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo or Alan Turing can be generational geniuses in their respective fields, yet completely incapable of handling the rigors of everyday life.

No, thinking is about having access to the mental tools to solve problems, reason decisions, finalize and approach and take action toward a goal. It may sound simple, but being able to build and use those processes in your own mind is not always as easy as it might seem.

Author of Accelerated Learning for Entrepreneurs, Harvard and Tufts educator Timothy Kenny breaks down the training into four courses for helping anyone tap into their God given talents to solve problems, think critically and understand everything around you just a little bit better.

In Mastering Thinking Skills Vol 1: The 12 Fundamental Skills, students are introduced to the basics of fundamental thinking skills, talents that help you manage how to think, build a system for how to solve a problem, drive your motivations toward action and even achieve life goals faster.

The next two courses — Mastering Thinking Skills Vol 2: Become a Creative Genius and Mastering Thinking Skills Vol 3: 15 Secret Mini Languages — advance the training, offering case studies on the methods that worked best for some of history’s greatest achievers; as well as an intimate knowledge of non-verbal communication, covering everything from sign language and body cues to actual cryptographic languages that require decoding.

Students are in for a turn with the final course in the collection, as Mastering Thinking Skills Vol 4: Mental Math helps order a mind with one of the most organized and regimented disciplines anywhere: math. But in learning quick tricks to calculate a dinner tip or craft a math-based “BS detector,” students not only become more comfortable with numbers, but also gain confidence in the power of their own mind.

