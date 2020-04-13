If you work with graphics, you need to understand Adobe Illustrator. This $35 course package can help. ...

TLDR: The Ultimate Adobe Illustrator’s Guidebook Certification Bundle will help you navigate and use the world’s premier vector graphics software like a true pro.

We’ve long known Adobe planned to create iPad-specific versions of some of their most popular Creative Cloud apps. Now just months after dropping Photoshop for iPad late last year, Adobe has started inviting some users to begin beta testing their next tablet-centric offering, Adobe Illustrator for iPad.

It’s a pretty remarkable step for Adobe, considering how much detail and power need to be translated to the iPad world to please Illustrator’s devoted, but demanding vector graphic devotee fanbase.

Illustrator and CC account for 90 percent of the apps being utilized for graphics work these days and with so much extra time on your hands, there’s never been a better time to better understand this robust platform with The Ultimate Adobe Illustrator’s Guidebook Certification Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

This nine-course, 50-plus hour collection is a full view of the entire Adobe Illustrator experience, including training geared for both beginners and advanced practitioners.

If you’ve never used Illustrator or don’t understand the advantages of working with scalable, resourceful vector graphics, this package includes four courses that’ll first get you up to speed, then creating all manner of digital projects with some real command of your tools.

Introductory courses guide newbies through Illustrator’s vast toolbox and capabilities before exploring basics like color management, creating vector shapes, using typographies and digital tricks for distorting, bending, warping, liquefying and generally manipulating illustrations to fit all your project needs.

Once you’ve got a feel for the Illustrator world, your remaining courses use real-world task-based projects to hone your Illustrator training until you’re creating even more demanding works.

After a design theory course helps define how to create icons, websites, social media campaigns and all manner of physical media, courses like Master Popular Graphic Design Projects digs into the nitty-gritty of it all, guiding projects to create package designs, digital assets, social media graphics, album art, magazine covers, layout spreads and more.

Brand managers will also be keenly interested in this training, including courses in using Illustrator to create an iconic logo identity as well as how to use logos and other eye-catching images to produce cool brand merchandise for digital storefronts like Merch By Amazon, RedBubble, Etsy, Sunfrog and others

This Illustrator training bundle would usually cost over $1,400, but with this current deal, you can get a full Illustrator education for only $34.99.

