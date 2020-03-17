Your Mac needs an upgrade. These nine apps will help it feel like a brand-new machine again. 

TLDR: The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle includes nine apps that’ll have your Mac — and you — working at top efficiency.

So…maybe you aren’t spending as much time at the office as you used to. Even though you may be working remotely more often, that doesn’t mean you can slack and take your eye off the ball. In fact, the lack of office structure and the threat of immediate oversight mean you probably need to be more on point than ever about staying focused and making sure household distractions don’t derail your business goals.

If you’re a Mac user, we’d like to help with that. Right now, you can pick up The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle ($25.50, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals with promo code: SPRINGSAVE15) and immediately set up your machine and you to do a better job getting tasks done quickly and efficiently.

The collection features nine Mac apps that can shore up your work on a variety of fronts, but collectively, saving you a ton of time and loads of unnecessary aggravation.

If you do any document handling or digital creation, a full third of this package will immediately open your eyes. First, PDF Reader Pro is a full-service utility for any editing of text, images, style elements or any other aspect of a PDF file. As the world’s most popular file format, it’s an invaluable tool.

While you might not be an artist, we’re all in need of some basic graphics help now and again. So with image editor Movavi Photo Editor as well as vector graphics creator Amadine: The Ultimate Vector Graphics Software for Mac, you’ve got the tools to assemble virtually any visual product you’d need.

Since a clean desktop is a happy desktop, you’ll get MultiDock App Organizer and WindowSwitcher to streamline your Mac navigation. With MultiDock, you’ll craft your own customized desktop panel to get to all your most used apps, documents and folders instantly. Meanwhile, WindowSwitcher cleans up your window situation allowing you to easily view all of your Mac’s open operations from one simple display

Every user needs a VPN, so full coverage with Fastest VPN is also included here as part of the bundle. And with your web connection secured, you can also use your new membership to Sticky Password Premium to make sure all your accounts have unique, granite-strong, fully encrypted password protection as well.

With your Mac tricked out from all these new apps, we also thought maybe you could use some improving as well. To that end, you’ll also get the Focus Website and Application Blocker, which creates customized filters to keep any distracting websites, domains, or apps off your computer. Plus, you’ll be able to process information and read up to 300 times faster with the help of the Zap Reader exercises and training.

Total up all these apps individually and you’d be looking to spend over $1,300, so definitely get in on this deal now to get the whole thing for less than $3 per app with promo code: SPRINGSAVE15.

