Companies are on a full stack developer hiring spree. Here’s how you get on board

If you’re a full stack developer, the good news is that companies want you. The bad news is that they already want more of you.

According to a report by developer community Hacker Rank, the number one position hiring managers need to fill this year — with 38 percent of the vote — is for a full-stack developer. Of course, another finding of that report is that 60 percent of full-stack developers will also be required to learn an entirely new framework to get their job done.

The full-stack pro knows everything, which means they also need to know everything that’s coming. But it all starts with a foundation in the basics, like the training found in The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle. Right now, it’s on sale for only $38.99, more than 90 percent off the regular price.

Even if you’re just learning to program, this nine-course, 50-plus hour package can be your ticket to a six-figure position as a full stack developer.

Training in starter coding disciplines like PHP, HTML and databases start with four beginner courses: HTML Programming for Everyone, Intro to PHP for Web Development, Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Course For Beginners.

Data management and analysis is a cornerstone task these days, and Python knowledge is right at the center of it. With courses like Using MySQL Databases with Python course and Advanced Python Training, you’ll be ready to do mapping, advanced sorting, expressions, object-oriented coding, and more.

The package also includes three courses dedicated to learning and understanding C# programming and another focused on building a working cooking app with the Learn Angular by Creating a Web Application course.

Taught by top-rated instructors like Rob Percival and John Elder, this training is just the springboard needed to break into this exploding field. It’s a $1,650 collection of courses you can get now for less than $5 per course.

