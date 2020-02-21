Build an awesome website code-free with Dragify, now nearly 60%

TLDR: With Dragify, users can click and drag their way to a good-looking, feature-rich website in minutes. Right now, a 1-year subscription starts at $29.99.

Learning to code is like getting a gym membership: you say you should do it — and you know you should do it — but somehow, it never quite seems to happen. Well, look, we’ve all got busy lives, so not getting basic coding training is understandable.

Thankfully, there are still services like Dragify that cater to those who don’t have programming skills. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to the Dragify Website Builder features for almost 60 percent off the regular price, just $29.99 for the Starter Plan from TNW Deals.

With Dragify, the tools for assembling a high-functioning, visually compelling business website experience are all laid out in front of you. Just sort through Dragify’s eye-catching site templates, pick your favorite, then start dragging and dropping a host of different customization features to your new page.

Change the art, the color schemes, the font styles — change anything and everything you want. And, if you don’t have a logo for your new business, Dragify’s on-board logo designer can help you craft a unique brand style to shape your entire online presence.

With the Starter Plan, you’ll have access to all the tools to build a killer website, along with SEO features and extra avenues for boosting the visibility of your site to get it in front of the widest possible audience.

You can also step up to the Growth Plan ($39.99 for 1 year) that not only includes all the Starter Plan elements, but some tasty add-ons like premium support, password-protected pages, multi-team member logins, full Google Analytics access and more.

