Here’s why a photography side-hustle is more lucrative than you think

You already know web engineers, data scientists and project managers are making some serious bank. But you may not have realized that freelance wedding photographers are quietly pulling down some major coin as well. As in, six-figure coin.

If you’ve got the eye and the background, starting a business as a freelance photographer can be a very lucrative side hustle. Of course, you need that background, which you can earn with the training from The Side Photography Business Bundle. It’s an over $1,100 collection of courses discounted to just $29 right now from TNW Deals.

This package brings together 10 courses that can bolster your knowledge, sharpen your craft and turn your abilities as a skilled photographer into a truly thriving business opportunity.

A good craftsman/woman always knows their tools, so the Canon DSLR Photography and Nikon Cameras for Beginners courses can get a new photographer up to speed on two of the top camera makers’ products.

Courses covering Travel Photography and Long Exposure Photography can get you trained in the right ways to handle some of the most common and most complex shooting conditions you’ll face.

Meanwhile, even mediocre images can be utterly saved by top-notch editing. Since Adobe Photoshop is still the editing app of choice for most photographers, a trio of courses — Advanced Studio Portrait Retouching, Black and White Photography Retouching and Professional Outdoor Photography Retouching — helps users master the Photoshop tools and pro-level tips to create beautiful portraits, brilliant black and white images, and stunning nature photos that will make your portfolio pop.

Despite Photoshop’s popularity, many devotees are also partial to its less well-known sister app Lightroom. In Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Zero to Pro and Landscape Photo Editing, you’ll unlock what makes that software special as well as tricks for turning an ordinary outdoor shot into a true work of art.

But even knowing how to use a camera doesn’t mean you’re versed in making it into a revenue stream. So the Start Your Photography Business course breaks down all the basics, from registering a business name, getting a license and tax ID, cultivating clients and even choosing a headquarters for your operation.

At less than $3 a course, this is a smart investment for any photographer, regardless of your professional aspirations.

