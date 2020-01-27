JavaScript devs are set to earn six figures in 2020. Here’s how you become one

TLDR: For only $12.99, The 2020 JavaScript Beginners Bootcamp Course breaks down the basics of the world’s most popular programming language.

There are a host of arguments we could make for learning JavaScript. It’s still the world’s most popular coding language. It’s used on nearly 95 percent of websites running today. It’s also found in servers, mobile apps and desktops.

But how does that affect you, exactly? Well, JavaScript developers will make an average salary of $115,000 in 2020. That could affect you very, very deeply once you’ve mastered training like The 2020 JavaScript Beginners Bootcamp Course. It’s now only $12.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

JavaScript is responsible for the functionality and interactivity of a website, and with the more than 180 lectures and over 20 hours of content found in this course, you’ll learn exactly why it’s become the all-purpose language tying the web together.

And while many courses veer toward old-school reading, recitation and study, this course is truly geared for a 21st century audience. The instruction truly brings JavaScript to life as you learn via whiteboard videos optimized for viewing on your smartphone. You can even practice your developing JavaScript skills right there in your device’s web browser.

Hands-on project work and whiteboard algorithm challenges will not only help make JavaScript a second nature skill, but will also get you ready to apply and interview for high-paying jobs as a developer.

The course regularly retails for $200, but by jumping in on this limited-time deal now, this bedrock coding knowledge is just $12.99.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

Read next: Report: Cloudflare provided CDN services to sites hosting exploitative child content