For under $20, you can record and save all your music right to your devices.

TLDR: Audials One 2020 streams and saves all your favorite music, movies or TV, so you can enjoy them offline. Right now, it’s only $19.99.

Remember your old iPod? No streaming issues, no cloud connections, no data charges, just all your favorite music (and later, movies and television) right in your device whenever you wanted it.

Audials One 2020 ($19.99, 66 percent off from TNW Deals) is software that gives you back the power of enjoying your songs, films and TV series your way.

On the surface, Audials One 2020 is like having a convenient one-stop portal with all your chosen streaming services gathered in one place. With Audials, just enter your varied Apple Music, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify or other streaming subscription accesses, then just search for what you want. Audials finds it for you, with everything precisely trimmed and with no loss of quality in top UltraHD, HiFi or Master quality.

You can even record from literally thousands of online radio stations or find playlists with your chosen song, then record it as it’s streamed live.

Retailing for $59.90, Audials One 2020 brings all your media back under your control for only $19.99 with this limited-time deal.

Prices are subject to change.

