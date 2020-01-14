MoneyWiz 3 is personal finance packed into one, up-to-the-second platform

TLDR: MoneyWiz 3 Personal Finance tracks all your bank accounts and stock statements in real time with a host of budgeting and forecasting features, all at 60% off.

Ever since home computers started showing up on everyone’s desks back in the 80’s, personal finance software has been a cornerstone component. While most software can easily help you balance your checkbook, today’s top financial apps have advanced by light years, linking automatically with banking institutions around the globe and running seamlessly across virtually any device.

Developed originally for Mac users, the world’s most advanced money software app MoneyWiz 3 Personal Finance is now available for both Mac and Windows users at 60 percent off its regular price, just $19.99 right now from TNW Deals.

One of MoneyWiz 3’s most popular features is its SYNCbits cloud-syncing platform, which allows all your varied account statements and financial information to be included in MoneyWiz with stunning ease. MoneyWiz 3 is integrated with data systems covering more than 16,00 banks and financial institutions globally, so you can import bank statements and stock reports simply.

Of course, you can still manually enter bills, investment information and even cryptocurrency returns, but with MoneyWiz 3’s Sync Everywhere option, you can track all of your accounts in real time.

Meanwhile, MoneyWiz 3’s array of powerful report visualizations allow you to create helpful graphic representations of your entire budget so you can monitor budgeting and forecasting more efficiently. Plus, MoneyWiz 3 works across all your devices, allowing you to follow your money on your phone, tablet, laptop or even your smartwatch with up-to-the-minute data.

With this limited-time deal, users can pick up MoneyWiz 3 for either Mac or Windows systems at 60 percent off its $49.99 price, down to only $19.99 while this offer lasts.

