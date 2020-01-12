Reader Mode Pro makes web reading a pleasure again with custom features. It’s also 60% off.

TLDR: Reader Mode Pro cleans up website clutter, leaving the text you want your way. And right now, it’s $9.99.

Web advertising is the lifeblood of digital commerce. It’s also amazingly annoying if you’re just trying to read an article.

Between ads along all edges of your text, links scattered throughout and pop-ups springing up all the time, readers battle loads of distractions while just trying to stay focused on the reading they wanted.

Whether you just want a cleaned-up reading experience or need genuine help cutting out interferences, Reader Mode Pro ($9.99, 60 percent off from TNW Deals) can be the tool to get that job done.

Reader Mode Pro is a browser extension for Chrome that basically lets a reader view and consume content their way without all the clutter of its home site. With Reader Mode, you find the page you want to read, hit the Reader Mode button and the app strips all the ads and other assorted junk off the page, leaving just the content you want displayed in your preferred format.

Users can choose their background color, their text color, add annotations and highlighting, or even have the Reader Mode text-to-speech feature read the content aloud. Foreign content is no problem either as Reader Mode uses Google Translate to decipher text into the reader’s mother tongue.

Meanwhile, Reader Mode is particularly helpful for anyone who suffers from dyslexia, with a set of dyslexia-friendly fonts and a built-in dyslexia ruler to guide readers through a passage.

Reader Mode Pro sends intrusive web ads and site formatting junk packing — and for just $9.99, 60 percent off its regular price, it’s worth a try for anyone who really wants the web their way.

