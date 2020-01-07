Want to create your own comics? This Clip Studio bundle can make it happen

TLDR: For the visual artist with a yen for comics and manga, The Creativity Bundle ft. Clip Studio Debut puts everything you need in one package for just $25.

Comics are one of the hottest storytelling mediums around. But, even if you’ve got a story idea that’s burning to get told on the printed page, just figuring out the right tools to translate that story into reality aren’t always easy.

Clip Studio is a digital art environment with the power of Photoshop, yet a boatload of specialized features tailored for painters, line artists and other physical media craftsmen, especially comics and manga creators. Right now, The Creativity Bundle ft. Clip Studio Debut is available at 86 percent off, just $25 from TNW Deals.

The cornerstone of this package is Clip Studio Debut, which packs in all the tools needed to create gorgeous illustrations, comics or manga into one easy-to-manage solution. For instance, Debut brings nearly 200 pre-rendered brush materials to your palette, which allows artists to create a nearly endless variation of styles and brushstrokes on the digital canvass, just like a real-life piece.

But like we said, creating comics takes some specialized tools. So this bundle also includes Clip Studio Paint Speech Bubbles Pack, which features over 200 professionally-designed speech bubbles for every art style; Clip Studio Paint 3D Poses Pack, with over 100 3D designed character poses to use as reference material to help draw your heroes or villains in a wide variety of positions more quickly and easily; and Clip Studio Paint Storyboard Assets Pack, including over 400 storyboard and object assets that can be incorporated directly into your own work.

Finally, you’ll also get the Clip Studio Paint 2-Hour Exclusive Webinar with Renowned Artist Sarajean Chung, an exclusive 2-hour webinar and Q&A session with the artist and Clip Studio user that offers a full overview of the app and all the tips she uses to create stunning images.

For almost $180 worth of software and training, this collection is now on sale for just $25 while this deep TNW Deals discount offer lasts.

