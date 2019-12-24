Here’s a lossless music player that blows away your iPhone

TLDR: The Hidizs AP80 Portable Music Player is a device for the true music lover, delivering dynamic lossless music — and right now, it’s 10% off.

Remember iPods? All dedicated music players, in fact? What the heck ever happened to those?

Well, the rise of the smartphone happened — and before you knew it, those do-it-all beasts gobbled up the music player’s corner and relegated your iPod to a forgotten desk drawer somewhere.

But it's time for the resurrection of the music device — and right now, you can get in on the renaissance with the nifty Hidizs AP80 Portable Music Player.

The AP80 got a lot of attention when it hit Kickstarter as part of the rise in next generation Hi-Fi portable music devices. Because for all their wonders, smartphones don’t really do high fidelity music all that well, if at all.

As opposed to compressed lossy mp3 files you’ll find on an iPhone, the AP80 is engineered to deliver full lossless music file formats like FLAC, AIFF or WAV. Paired via Bluetooth with worthy headphones, the AP80’s DAC chip improves performance and allows new customization features to meet even the most discerning music lover’s expectations.

Driven by its high-powered HiBy 3.0 OS music system, the AP80 offers a premium music experience with well-defined vocals and the finesse to pinpoint and deliver the subtleties of each instrument in the track.

The touchscreen makes selecting tracks and listening options simple, all with a battery that promises up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge.

You can step up to high quality music the way it was supposed to be heard with the Hidizs AP80 Portable Music Player.

